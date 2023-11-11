A SOTOGRANDE chiringuito has been nominated for a distinguished Best Beach Club award by Conde Nast Traveler magazine.

In the first edition of the Hotel&Mantel awards, the prestigious publication will identify the best gastronomy on the Iberian peninsula, i.e. in Spain and Portugal.

Among the nominees was Marxa, a chiringuito in Sotogrande nominated for Best Beach Club.

According to the nomination, Marxa is “a summer haven, where time seems to go slower and everyone is so, so happy.”

The venue is part of the five-star Sotogrande Spa and Golf Resort, and stands out for its grilled dishes using fresh, local products.

Chef Leanardo Caballero has led the beach bar to success in just one summer, with his five metre wood fired grill serving up tasty dishes.

One of the best chiringuitos on the Costa del Sol, visitors can enjoy the luxurious surroundings, delicious cocktails, sea views and live music.

READ MORE: