BRITISH budget hotel chain Travelodge has set its sights on breaking into the Andalucian market, with Malaga first on the list.

The move is part of a broader expansion strategy that will also see the British staple popping up in Cadiz, Seville, Cordoba, and Granada.

The chain, which boasts nearly 600 hotels in the UK and Ireland, already operates six establishments in Spain, including two hotels in Barcelona, three in Madrid, and one in Valencia.

Ángel Beleño, the general manager of Travelodge in Spain, pointed out the relative lack of budget options in Spain’s hotel market.

“This potential growth in the Spanish market for economy and mid-scale hotels represents a great opportunity for investors,” said Beleño.

The strategic expansion report outlines the top 20 destinations in Spain with the greatest growth potential for the economy hotel segment.

Among the primary locations on Travelodge’s radar are Alicante, Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastian, and Seville.

Despite Spain’s status as a premier leisure and business destination, the report highlights a relative scarcity of low-budget accommodation in the market.

Economy and mid-scale hotel rooms make up only 33% of the total offer, in contrast to more mature markets like France, the UK, and the USA.

Travelodge, with nearly four decades of experience in managing budget hotels, aims to plug this gap.

