PRESIDENT Pedro Sánchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz found themselves blockaded in a Malaga building last night by angry demonstrators last night.

Protesters besieged the government subdelegation building last night during a meeting between the two leaders that saw them unable to leave at the allotted time.

Orchestrated by a group named Revuelta, the furious demonstrators prevented the planned 18.00 departure time.

German security officials were so concerned that they began to consider various emergency extraction measures.

Eventually security deemed it safe enough for the world leaders to depart a little before 21.00 an hour later than planned.

Sanchez was forced to miss an engagement that night and his Saturday events were also disrupted.

As they left the building, the atmosphere intensified. Demonstrators hurled accusations, branding Sánchez a ‘traitor’ and a ‘liar.’

Their exit, protected by a heavy police presence, involved a caravan of tinted-window vehicles, navigating through the hostile mob.

The routine meeting addressed key issues on the European agenda and the progress made during the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU.

