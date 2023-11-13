PLANS for a new 5-star hotel have been cut short in Marbella, despite the €300m project being underway for seven years.

The Junta has revoked its final approval for the luxury hotel, known as ‘Las Dunas Club’.

Part of the W hotel chain, the project has been under development since 2016 after being approved by the then mayor, Jose Bernal.

Digital mock-up of the huge hotel development

The upmarket venue was set to be located on the Real de Zaragoza beach.

It came after the Partido Popular government, which has been in power since 2018, began modifying the 1986 General Urban Development Plan (PGUO).

The new hotel complex was given the green light in January 2022, but despite provisional approval, the Junta has now put a stop to the project.

The Andalucian Government has backed the decision, made on October 23, 2023 by government advisors.

According to an official statement, the Junta says the plans were suspended due to “a substantial lack of information which must be corrected.”

This includes a justification for why the project should be exempt from providing 30% affordable housing in its residential development.

Developers will also have to explain how they plan to regenerate a 60-metre long strip of dunes which the hotel will cover, among other changes to comply with local planning laws.

Following the Junta’s decision, developers now have to correct the issues or file a complaint.

The €300m investment was made by Hong Kong based Platinum Estates, led by Harry Mohinani.

Originally, the hotel was set to open its doors in 2021, after becoming part of the Junta’s accelerated growth plan for ‘Projects of Strategic Interest’.

