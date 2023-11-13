SPAIN is set to be Brits’ favourite holiday destination in 2024, closely followed by the USA.
Over 22% of British holidaymakers will head to sunny Spain in 2024 and if this year’s data is anything to go by, most will head to the Canary Islands.
In 2023, 30% of British tourists visiting Spain went to the Canary Islands, with 58% of visitors staying in Las Palmas and 42% choosing Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
The next most popular destinations with Brits this year were the Balearic Islands, receiving 21.8% of British tourists.
Party town Magaluf received 11% of visitors, followed by San Antoni de Portmany, where 13% of Brits visiting the islands stayed.
Catalonia also received a high number of Brits thanks to the capital city Barcelona, with 20.8% of all British tourists visiting Spain.
Valencia and Andalucia were also popular with Brits, receiving 13.1% and 10.8% of British tourists respectively.
Though Spain holds the first place for British holidaymakers, the USA is also high on the list and is set to receive 21.6% of British tourists in 2024.
Greece will see 6.3% of tourists next year, followed by 5.3% in Italy and 4.4% in Portugal.
READ MORE:
- Solo travelling? This region in southern Spain is the best place to visit, say experts
- Leave your coat at home! Temperatures to climb up to 30C across Spain this week in hottest November on record
- Budget British hotel chain Travelodge launches ambitious Andalucia expansion plans – with Malaga first on the list