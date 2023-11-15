A LUXURY high-speed train has been announced between a popular Spanish tourist spot and Paris just in time for the 2024 Olympics.

An Italian company has revealed plans to connect the two tourist destinations with the new train as early as next year.

Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) will connect Barcelona and Paris with the latest high-speed line.

Carlos Palasciano Villamagna, FS Financial Director, announced the plans to the Financial Times but stated there is no set date for the launch.

However, it is hoped the direct service will be ready by the Paris Olympics, due to start in July 2024.

The train will reportedly have a ‘luxurious feel’, to distinguish the service from other European routes.

The Italian rail company has also said it hopes to connect Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris with other high-speed services.

It comes after a new line between Barcelona and Lyon was inaugurated in July this year.

There is an existing high-speed train between the cities which takes 6 hours and 45 minutes and leaves Barcelona twice a day.

