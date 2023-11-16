IBIZA could once-again be home to the ‘world’s biggest nightclub’ as multi-million refurb plans have been approved.

The €8.2 million renovations are part of a scheme to rejuvenate tourist attractions on the island.

Led by Eivissa’s Tourism Planning Commission, the project will see €23 million euros given out to renovate existing tourist attractions.

One of the beneficiaries is Privilege, a nightclub which closed in 2019.

The venue currently holds the Guinness World Record for world’s biggest nightclub with a capacity of 10,000.

The club was once the world’s biggest nightclub. Photo: Priviledge/Facebook

Previously known as ‘Ku Club’, the venue’s website now reads ‘COMING SOON’ and along with the renovations, has sparked hope for party goers worldwide.

The improvements will see better water circulation and solar energy.

The club had already been granted permission to increase their space by 15% in 2020.

A special permit given to help venues cope with the effects of Covid-19, will allow the club to modernise their offer and increase their size, as long as they do not increase their capacity.

According to a Facebook post uploaded to Priviledge’s page, work has been underway at the venue since June last year.

The club have been teasing a reopening on social media. Photo: Priviledge/Facebook

The building is currently under the management of Group Empresas Matutes, after Bahía de San Antonio S.A acquired majority ownership in 2022.

They are the parent company of Palladium Hotel Group, who run an international chain of luxury hotels.

READ MORE: