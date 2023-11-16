A PAIR of British tourists were mugged of a luxury watch worth €60,000 while walking down a street in San Pedro Alcántara.

The couple were approached by three men in a residential area that immediately set the victims on edge.

The young men, aged between 21 and 24, attacked the woman and pushed her to the ground, before setting on the man.

After a brief struggle they snatched the watch from his wrist and made off.

The victims gave officers detailed descriptions of the three attacks, who were already known to police.

quickly tracked down to a hostel in Marbella.

The men gave themselves up without resistance and a judge sent them to prison.

A search of their room yielded €445 in cash, three mobile phones, and the clothing worn during the assault.

The brazen theft comes amid a spate of violent robberies across the Costa del Sol and Balearics that specifically target high end watches.

Two middle-aged men suspected of being part of a gang were arrested in Barcelona a few days over three violent robberies in Ibiza and Marbella.

A watch worth €20,000 was stolen in Ibizas on October 8 after the victim was mugged in an isolated spot.

This type of crime requires a gang to pull it off. It involves surveillance, distraction, getaway drivers, and a means to move the watch on after it is stolen.

Investigators verified that the alleged perpetrators had left Ibiza on the 9th on a boat heading to Barcelona.

They already had evidence that one of them had performed two similar robberies in Marbella some months ago.

