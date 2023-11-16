THE successful vote of Pedro Sanchez as President of Spain with Catalan support and Cameron’s return to the Cabinet as Foreign Secretary could boost Gibraltar EU treaty talks.

Sanchez conceded an amnesty to Catalan and Basque political groups to secure another term in Spain’s hotseat as Gibraltar wanted.

In the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle earlier this week put Cameron back in the Cabinet as Foreign Secretary in place of James Cleverly who became Home Secretary.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo wrote to the pair of UK politicians to congratulate them on their new appointments.

And Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomed Cameron too, adding that he would like to see Gibraltar’s EU treaty sewn up as soon as possible.

Albares said he hopes to work with Cameron ‘to improve relations between Spain and the UK and to achieve an area of shared prosperity that benefits Gibraltar and the Campo’.

In 2016, Cameron was the first Prime Minister to visit Gibraltar since 1967 and he has always strived to protect its British sovereignty.

“David Cameron’s support for Gibraltar during his time as Prime Minister was unwavering,” Picardo said.

“I look forward to enjoying the continuance of that strong relationship as he returns to frontline politics as Foreign Secretary,” he added.

Cameron made sure that Gibraltar was involved in the negotiating process soon after the Brexit referendum as Prime Minister.

He also made sure sovereignty would never be on the table as he understood the Rock’s politics, economy, people and culture, the Gibraltar Government said.

Picardo then reflected on Cleverly’s time as Foreign Secretary, ‘during which he stood shoulder to shoulder in defending and promoting Gibraltar’s interests’, he said.

The government called Cleverly ‘a staunch defender of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination’ in its statement.

Now former Europhile Cameron could have the final say on the EU treaty with talks likely to restart shortly.

