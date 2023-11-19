4 bedroom Villa for sale in Yecla with pool garage - € 169,995

Villa Yecla, Murcia 4 beds 2 baths € 169,995

This semi-detached 4-bedroom Finca is situated in the charming town of Yecla, known for its vibrant atmosphere and convenience. Just a 5-minute drive away, you'll discover a plethora of supermarkets, shops, bars, and restaurants, ensuring that all your daily needs are within easy reach. Yecla also boasts a modern hospital and well-regarded schools, making it a fantastic place to call home. The property is strategically positioned, offering breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains. The moment you step inside, you'll appreciate the owner's thoughtful interior… See full property details