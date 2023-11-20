IN A COUNTRY like Spain, fruit is easily available as part of the so-called Mediterranean Diet with oranges, tangerines, grapefruits and lemons that are full of healthy vitamin C.

But there is another less-used source that can bring even greater benefits and that’s kiwifruit with far higher vitamin C levels compared to more familiar and consumed fruits.

The general recommended daily allowance for Vitamin C is 80 mg for an adult, but there are experts who recommend that this amount be higher in some cases and that this amount varies depending on age and sex.

On the reverse side, taking too much of it can bring unpleasant side effects such as diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Therefore, it is advisable to consume the recommended daily amount of vitamin C which is 90 mg for men and 75 mg for women

Severe vitamin C deficiency can cause curvy, which causes anaemia, bleeding gums, bruising, and poor wound healing.

The Mayo Clinic website says: “Vitamin C deficiency is more likely in people who smoke or are exposed to second-hand smoke.”

Also in those who ‘have certain gastrointestinal conditions or certain types of cancer’ and in those who “have a limited diet that does not include regular consumption of fruits and vegetables.”

So if you need a quick Vitamin C fix, the kiwifruit could be the answer as they have double the vitamin levels of strawberries and oranges- yellow kiwis go higher at a triple dose.

In addition, they contain significant amounts of vitamins E and K, a good source of carotenoids and also fibre, both total and soluble.

They are rich in water and low in calories, 80 kcal per 100 grams, other kiwifruit pluses are:

Strengthens the immune system : This fruit helps to strengthen the defences against colds and viruses thanks to its high vitamin C content.

Benefits for the digestive tract : It is a great source of fibre, which makes it a great tool to curb constipation, promoting digestion and intestinal transit.

It is antioxidant : In addition to vitamin C, it also contains vitamin E, lutein, zeaxanthin and phytochemicals, which help to enhance its antioxidant effect, protecting cells from free radicals.

Reduces respiratory problems : Thanks to the fact that it strengthens the immune system, it also reduces the risk of upper respiratory tract infections, common amongst the elderly and children.

Improves mood : Fruit consumption has been associated with improved mood and a lower risk of depression, decreases fatigue, and increases energy.

Ideal for pregnancies : Vitamin B9 is essential during pregnancy and also has other vitamins that strengthen the mother and fetus.

Taking Vitamin C plays a fundamental role in the process of collagen synthesis, an essential protein for bone and skin health, to which it provides smoothness and elasticity.

It also improves various processes in the body such as iron absorption and blood vessel function and is linked to a lower risk of developing certain eye diseases, such as macular degeneration.