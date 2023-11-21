A LIDL ice cream has been taken off the shelves after being found to contain metal fragments.

The Spanish Food Safety Agency (AESAN) issued an alert after German authorities identified metal shards in the frozen dairy product.

The ice cream in question is ‘Bon Gelati Bourbon Vanilla Flavour’, produced by Lidl in Germany.

The budget supermarket has discarded the ice cream and listed the affected lots on their website.

Customers who bought the 2500ml tubs from lots L3 275 A01 (expiry date: 21.09.2025) and L3 276 A01 (expiry date: 22.09.2025) should not consume the product.

The warning was published by the Coordinated System for Fast Information Exchange (SCIRI) to ensure the product was removed from stores.

Lidl Spain has confirmed the ice cream has been removed from all locations and is offering a full refund to anyone affected.

It also insisted that no other Bon Gelati products were affected by the issue.

