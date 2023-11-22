STATE TRAIN operator Renfe has cancelled 1,548 medium, long-distance and AVE trains plus 990 freight services due to strikes called throughout Spain on November 24 and 30 and December 1, 4, and 5.

The strikes are about transferring the control of the local Rodalies de Catalunya network to a new private company, as well as unions opposing plans to privatise Renfe’s freight division.

Under Spain’s minimum service rules, 75% of the scheduled peak time service is guaranteed on commuter trains, depending on different time slots, and 50% on the rest of the day.

On medium-distance trains there is a 65% service guarantee, rising to 72% for high-speed/long-distance trains.

In the case of medium-distance passenger trains, of the 3,160 trains affected by the upcoming strike days, 2,063 will run on minimum services, which represents 65%.

In addition, of the 1,636 high-speed and long-distance passenger trains, 1,185 will run on minimum services, which represents approximately 72%.

As far as freight is concerned, of the 1,326 trains affected by the strikes, 336 will run on minimum services, or 25%.

Nearly 3,500 trains run in the Cercanías hubs on weekdays, with a daily average of 1.1 million passengers.

On medium-distance services, it is expected that just over 68,000 passengers will use Renfe services on strike days.

On high-speed/long-distance services, Renfe Viajeros’ maximum demand reaches 373 journeys with a total of 126,485 seats and an occupancy rate of more than 98%.

Low-cost fast train operating rivals to Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo will be unaffected by the strike action.