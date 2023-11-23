RESIDENTS in a Costa del Sol town will be subject to water cuts for six hours every night as drought continues to grip the area.

Hidralia has announced the restrictions, despite reducing water consumption by 20% since June.

According to the water company, the ‘alarming’ situation is down to a lack of council funds and little rainfall.

Rincón de la Victoria, found in Axarquia, will be subject to the restrictions from Friday, November 25.

Water will be switched off from 00:00 to 06:00 am.

Due to the water distribution system, the cuts will not affect everyone in the area, only those with the highest water supply.

The area has been suffering water supply issues for months amongst 13 other areas of Andalucia including Almogia, Velez-Malaga and El Borge.

The Junta de Andalucia has now started emergency building works to connect the Penon del Cuervo water treatment plant with the area.

It comes after the Junta declared a state of drought and began looking for other water sources for the region.

The Mayor, Francisco Salado told Diario Sur: “We have to understand the severity of the situation.

“Everyone must band together to stop wasting drinking water. We have to assume there isn’t any.”

Rincon de la Victoria has been under water restrictions since June, when washing cars and watering gardens using drinking water was banned.

Compared to this time last year, water consumption has dropped by 22.4%, but it hasn’t been enough.

The drought is affecting all of Malaga and Cuencas Mediterráneas Andaluzas, which manages seven of Malaga’s reservoirs, has reported a reduction of five cubic metres in the last week.

The mayor has therefore reminded residents to use water wisely, taking showers instead of baths and ensuring all taps are securely closed.

The council did not say when the strict measures would end.

