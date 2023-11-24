3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 558,000

Apartment Dénia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 558,000

Discover your new home in Nerva, an exclusive development with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project, the fourth that AEDAS Homes has made available to you in the town, has 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes. All types have a terrace, garage and storage room. Furthermore, in terms of communal areas, Nerva offers the most complete facilities: swimming pool, social club and equipped gymnasium are just some of the advantages of this development. All of this, just a stone's throw from the sea and with views of Denia and the wonderful Montgó massif. Nerva is located in a very well communicated…