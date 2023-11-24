UNIONS representing workers at the state rail company Renfe have called off a series of one day strikes- the first of which was scheduled for today(Friday).

Four other strike dates have been suspended after last-minute talks with the newly appointed Minister of Transport, Oscar Puente.

The planned walkouts were about transferring the control of the local Rodalies de Catalunya network to a new private company, as well as opposition to proposals to privatise Renfe’s freight division.

Puente gave assurances about the maintenance of staff employment conditions and unions agreed to call off the strikes, but warned they would be reinstated for new dates if everything they have been promised is not complied with.

The new minister said that the industrial action was ‘unjustified’ considering that talks over any changes in Catalunya had not even started.

Normal schedules have been restored wherever possible on Friday after hundreds of services had been cancelled earlier in the week.

Renfe said it was inevitable that some cancellations would remain in place.

Virtually all of the 12 ‘Cercanias’ hubs are expected to operate as normal.