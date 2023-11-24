TENNIS world number one Novak Djokovic told British tennis fans to ‘shut up’ after Serbia’s Davis Cup match in Malaga on Thursday.

Despite overwhelming support for the British team from the local expat community, it was Serbia that triumphed over Great Britain at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena arena.

The Serbian star faced constant efforts to rile him but from the vocal British fans, including attempting to disrupt Djokovic by counting his pre-serve ball bounces.

Unfazed, Djokovic won the first set and responded with a cheeky kiss to the British contingent, eventually clinching the match against Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic having some fun with the Davis Cup crowd ?



“They were trying to annoy me the entire match, so yeah, we had a little bit of a chat in the end,” he said afterwards.

“That’s disrespect but that’s something you have to be prepared for in a Davis Cup.”

“Being there on the court for my country is always extra push, extra motivation,” added the 36-year-old. Djokovic has had a remarkable year after winning three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals.

The win secured Serbia a 2-0 triumph over Great Britain and set the stage for a highly-anticipated semi-final clash against Italy.

“Part of me looks forward to rest and recalibration and leave the racket on the side, but right now I cannot allow myself to enjoy those thoughts about holidays.”

