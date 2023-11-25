MALAGA is still in the running for the 2030 World Cup and images have been released which reveal what the stadium could look like if it is chosen.

To comply with Fifa’s capacity demands, La Rosaleda stadium would need to be remodelled to host a minimum of 40,000 people.

Photo: Estudio Morph

Public officials have said the reforms could go ahead even if the stadium does not host the 2030 World Cup, which is being held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Now, Estudio Morph, who are leading the project, have released images of what the stadium could look like with the increased capacity.

The project would see 10,000 seats, 5,000 parking spaces, 5,000 VIP spaces and a press room added to the stadium.

Photo: Estudio Morph

The plans have taken into account La Rosaleda’s central location next to the river by raising the stands and increasing the stadium’s length.

Photo: Estudio Morph

The new design would have three floors to spread out VIP guests, the public and press, as well as an adjoining hotel and rooms designed for use in the World Cup.