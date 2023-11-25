A CONSTRUCTION worker lost his life when he was crushed underneath a collapsing wall on the Costa del Sol.

The 27-year-old, identified as H.F.B., was reportedly assisting a friend with house renovations when the accident happened on Thursday afternoon in Velez-Malaga.

a wall in a property on Calle Cristo de los Vigías, a central street in the town, suddenly collapsed, crushing the young man beneath it around 3.45 pm.

Despite the immediate response of paramedics to the scene, their efforts to save him were in vain.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to this fatal incident.

A crucial aspect of their inquiry will be to determine whether this was a workplace accident.

The case has been forwarded to the labour inspectorate for further examination.

The unfortunate event adds to a growing concern about workplace safety in the region.

According to the latest figures from the Junta de Andalucía, there have been 14 workplace fatalities between January and September this year.

This statistic is particularly alarming given that last year, Malaga province witnessed 30 fatal accidents at work, marking a significant increase of 13.8% compared to 2021.

