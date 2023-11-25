1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool garage - € 170,900

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 170,900

The urbanisation is located in one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular and sought-after areas, less than half an hour from iconic Marbella and also from Malaga International Airport. The complex is due to its exceptional great location very high demanded and has one of the highest rental potentials along the coast. Calahonda beach, shops, supermarkets, restaurants & bars, gym, public transport etc., everything is reachable within a few minutes walking distance. Quiet gated complex with two outdoor pools plus a kid’s pool, nicely landscaped community areas for sunbathing, a tennis and… See full property details