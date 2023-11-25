TICKET SALES for live music events in Spain this year soared by 48% compared to 2022, despite the state of the economy.

The ‘IV Live Music Observatory’ survey revealed that transactions were even higher than before the Covid pandemic struck in 2020.

The average of price of a ticket is around €80 compared to €58 last year.

Some 19% of buyers came from Andalucia while 17% hailed from the Madrid area, with 16% from Catalunya.

That fact is not surprising as they are the country’s three biggest regions in terms of population and also attract international artists who perform at Spain’s biggest venues.

The music fans were said to be in the 35 to 44 age range and plumped for pop concerts.

There was also a 45% increase in ticket purchases among those aged between 18 and 24, helped by the government’s culture voucher scheme allowing holders to get cheap concert tickets.

The report also revealed that 10% of concert goers came from around Europe, with the UK accounting for 16% of those along with France.

The Czech Republic came in 11% followed by Italy on 9%.

Around 70% of people taking part in the study also said that they wanted a safe ‘online’ platform to exchange tickets if they were unable to attend a gig.