Living with bone and muscle pain prevents people from leading a normal daily life and causes emotional exhaustion due to the limitations they encounter in their daily activities.

The problem with suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or joint injuries is that these diseases become the source of chronic pain that worsens over time and has repercussions not only on a physical level, but also on an emotional level.

“If we talk about the physical impact caused by knee and hip pain, the loss of quality of life becomes a reality, as moving, exercising and being active in everyday activities is a daily struggle.”

On the other hand, the emotional impact of living with chronic pain is a constant strain for those with knee and/or hip pain, as they see their limitations in enjoying hobbies, sports or even social interactions. Chronic pain can lead to daily stress, anxiety or, in some cases, depression.

Many patients find it difficult to cope with both the physical and emotional burden that hip and knee pain places on them on a daily basis, leading them to seek treatment.

Although many people seek short-term pain relief, such as painkillers like anti-inflammatory drugs or hyaluronic acid injections, they often end up opting for surgical treatment to eliminate the discomfort completely.

Surgical solutions to eliminate hip and knee pain

Once a patient has first tried a more conservative treatment, such as injections, and has failed to eliminate the pain, surgical intervention presents itself as the best option for treating disabling hip or knee pain.

Faced with all these health problems, what solutions can you find?

With advances in surgical techniques, patients now have access to orthopaedic procedures that provide lasting relief and improve their quality of life.

“To eliminate pain and discomfort in both the hip and knee once and for all, complete arthroplasty with an artificial joint is the best option for treating the problem.”

It is estimated that more than 60,000 knee replacements and more than 35,000 hip replacements are implanted in Spain each year, making these operations the safest and most effective.

Hip replacement surgery : a safe and common surgical procedure in which the damaged hip is replaced with an artificial joint made from different materials: ceramic, plastic or metal. Performed under general anaesthesia, the surgery takes around 1.5 and 2 hours to be completed. Hospital stay is no longer than 4 or 5 days, and the patient’s full recovery will take between 4 and 6 months (Although the patient always walks out of the hospital on his or her own).

: a safe and common surgical procedure in which the damaged hip is replaced with an artificial joint made from different materials: ceramic, plastic or metal. Performed under general anaesthesia, the surgery takes around 1.5 and 2 hours to be completed. Hospital stay is no longer than 4 or 5 days, and the patient’s full recovery will take between 4 and 6 months (Although the patient always walks out of the hospital on his or her own). Knee replacement surgery : one of the most commonly performed surgeries each year, this procedure aims to repair the degeneration of the knee joint by replacing it with an artificial one (generally made of titanium). This operation is performed under general anaesthesia and its duration is estimated between 1 and 2 hours. Full recovery after knee replacement is completed in 3-4 months.

Why should you consider having knee/hip surgery privately?

Although both surgeries are generally performed in the public health system, the waiting time to be scheduled for surgery can be as long as 6 months which, as mentioned earlier in the article, impacts greatly on mental and physical health.

Private surgery not only offers you to speed up the process, but also the possibility to regain your old lifestyle before suffering from daily pain.

To offer patients this second chance to regain their previous lifestyle, Operarme.com, a company of surgical specialists, was created in Spain with the main objective of offering its patients personalised and immediate attention, fast and quality surgical procedures (have surgery in less than 2 months), as well as fixed prices for all surgeries.

Hip and knee surgery at Operarme.com

Operarme.com is a private medical company specialising in surgery, which offers you the best professionals and fixed prices to solve your health problem in the easiest and quickest way.

Operarme’s services provide personalised attention from the outset, transfer service to the hospital on the day of admission and back home upon discharge, in addition to other advantageous and crucial elements incorporated in the fixed cost, ensuring the success for hip/knee replacement surgery:

Have surgery in less than 2 months after your free surgical consultation.

Included all hospital expenses (surgeon and hospital fees).

Private hospital room with an extra bed for a companion.

Complete preoperative tests (blood analysis, electrocardiogram and chest-X rays).

Prosthesis included (from leading providers in the orthopaedic equipment market).

Medical complications insurance

Transfer service

Personalised management and attention throughout the process in English

Post-surgery visits.

