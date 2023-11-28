MORE than 35,000 flights across Spain are at risk of being affected by strikes planned for December, it has emerged.

It comes after the General Workers Union of Spain (UGT) last Friday called on baggage handlers nationwide to take industrial action.

The walkouts, due to take place between December 5 and 10, could extend into the festive season if union demands are not met.

The strikes have been planned for the busy so-called ‘puente holiday’, or bank holiday, in Spain, which is taking place between December 6 and 8.

During those dates alone, there are some 35,000 flights at risk of being impacted by the industrial action, reports Economia Digital.

The UGT is calling on airport group AENA, which owns 48 airports in Spain, to address ‘job instability’ in the sector.

The union claims AENA forces workers to take legal action to defend their rights, saying it has ‘never’ complied with their ‘social obligations’.

The strikes could be called off if an agreement is reached however there are currently no reported plans for meetings between the trade union and AENA bosses.

The strikes, if they go ahead, will affect major airports across the country, including Malaga, Alicante, Mallorca and Ibiza. You can see the full list of affected airports here.

