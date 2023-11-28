A MISSING 15-year-old girl from Spain’s North African city Melilla has been located safe and sound after she handed herself in at a police station in Malaga.

Maria Soledad Florensa had been missing since Wednesday, November 22, according to online daily Malaga Hoy.

She reappeared in the early hours of Tuesday, however, and was reported to be in good health.

A police spokesperson from Melilla said that she voluntarily appeared at the Local Police station in the southern Spanish city, before being handed over to the National Police and then taken into care by a protection centre for minors.

A relative was reported to be collecting her to take her back to Melilla.

Her disappearance was reported on November 23 by her family, and was featured on the SOS Desaparecidos website, which works to locate missing persons in Spain.

