THE TOWN of Estepona will this week open a huge ‘green lung’ park measuring some 16,500 square metres. The so-called Parque de la Hermandad, or Brotherhood Park, is located in the area known as Las Mesas, and will serve to bolster the concept of the municipality being ‘the garden of Spain’s Costa del Sol’.

The mayor of Estepona, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, told local media that the park ‘shows the council’s interest in improving the quality of life of its residents, by increasing the number of parks and public spaces of interest’.

In a statement, the council pointed out that the new park finds its home on a previously disused plot of land that was once utilised for water storage.

The project includes gardens, squares, children’s parks, an artificial lake and audience stands.

What’s more, native species, shrubs, perennials and climbers have also been planted in an area measuring approximately 3,700 square metres, accounting for 32% of the landscaped area.

The public project will officially be opened on Saturday, December 2, and takes its name from the social work performed by the Easter Week brotherhoods from the city.To coincide with the opening day, the council has organised a children’s party that will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday, featuring face-painting, a Christmas photocall, bouncy castles, storytelling and even a snow machine, according to online daily Area Costa del Sol.

Read more: