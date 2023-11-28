Apartment for sale in Patalavaca - € 280,000

Apartment Patalavaca, Gran Canaria 0 beds 1 baths € 280,000

Our agency offers a beautiful fully renovated studio apartment located in front of the sea in the area of Patalavaca. It is a frontline complex that has an elevator, well-maintained common areas and direct access to the beach avenue. The studio consists of a sunny terrace with direct views of the sea and the beautiful sunsets that the area offers, a very bright living room, kitchen equipped with electric hob, oven and dishwasher, a rest area and a bathroom. Positioned on the third floor. Completely refurbished the electrical and plumbing systems. Modern decoration, air conditioning and LED… See full property details