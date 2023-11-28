WINTER temperatures will be above normal levels in Spain according to the eltiempo.es weather portal

The meteorological winter includes the months of December, January and February, and forecasters say that temperature values ‘especially in the east of the country’ may be set to break records with ‘more prominent’ thermal heat anomalies.

Essentially areas like the Valencian Community, Murcia and parts of Andalucia will have a winter of ‘very mild’ temperatures if the experts have it right.

The weather portal says that if its prediction comes true, the same trend as last winter would continue, when it recorded an average temperature for mainland Spain of 7.4ºC, a value higher than 0.8ºC above the seasonal average.

In addition, it was the tenth warmest winter since the current measurement series began in 1961, and the fifth warmest of the 21st century.

On the other hand, eltiempo.es did say that the previous one was a ‘wet’ winter with 94.5 litres per m2 of average rainfall.

In regard to rain, the portal forecast it to be ‘normal’ this winter, except in the north-west where the season could be ‘slightly’ rainier than what is expected.

Further afield, it says the Canary Islands could get a somewhat drier winter.

Average temperatures for the coldest part of the season are normally 6.6ºC, with January as the coldest month and December as the rainiest.

In addition, the average rainfall in Spain is 199 litres per square metre, making it the rainiest season of the year in the north-west and south-west, as well as in the Canary Islands.

On the other hand, it is the driest season for inland Catalunya, while the areas where it usually rains the most are located in the Bay of Biscay, the north of Extremadura and Huelva, Cadiz, Malaga, and the island of La Palma.