STATE rail operator Renfe will launch its low-cost high speed Avlo service between Madrid, Elche, Alicante and Murcia on December 10, with lowest fares coming in at €7.

The new Avlo trains will become the first such low-cost service to include Elche and Murcia, with 5,000 seats being offered each week.

The train between Murcia and Madrid will have stops at Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete, Los Llanos and Cuenca.

The Avlo schedule means the number of high-speed trains between Murcia and Madrid is increased up to 10 trains per day, five in each direction, instead of the four daily trains that are currently run.

It also means that the Renfe AVE trains to and from Murcia will have schedule changes to and from Murcia from December 10 to accommodate the new Avlo services.

Renfe’s move has beaten French operator Ouigo, which has promised a Madrid-Elche costing from €9 beginning in spring 2024, which will not stop in Alicante- meaning a journey time of just two hours and 20 minutes.

Avlo, for its part, at the start of its services also plans to link Elche with the capital in the same journey time on some routes.

The daily Avlo departure time will be 10.32am from Murcia after the arrival of the service from Madrid-Chamartin, which leaves the capital at 6.15am.

Ticket prices start from €7 with the website offering the ‘best possible prices’ for travellers.

On top of the base price, customers can choose their seats, make changes or cancellations, and pay for additional baggage.

