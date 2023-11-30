CALVIA council wants to buy a disused Magaluf hotel to demolish it and then create an open space amidst the busy nightlife zone, but it could cost them at least €1 million.

The authority has had initial talks with the owners of the Teix hotel which has been closed for the last few years.

The Teix hotel, located on Calle Pinada de Magaluf close to Punta Ballena was built in 1963 at the beginning of the tourist boom, and has an approximate area of 2,500 m2.

The establishment is 500 metres from Magaluf beach and has around 40 rooms as well as an outdoor swimming pool, along with six businesses operating at street level including a popular bar.

It’s been reported that discussions between the council and the owners are at a very early phase, with estimates that the asking price could reach seven digits.

One funding option for the purchase could be via funds from the sustainable tourism tax.

The issue of the ground-floor business contracts would also have to be resolved.

The last time a Magaluf hotel was demolished was back in 1996 which saw 60 kilos of explosives took down he historic Atlantic hotel – the first tourist hotel to open in 1959 which was before the mass package holiday era.

The Atlantic site is now a public square.