YELLOW alert warnings of bad weather have been issued in a dozen regions of Spain as the mild November turns into a dodgy start for December.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) says heavy rain of up to 60 litres per m2 over 12 hours will affect Huelva, Cadiz, Cordoba and Sevilla provinces.

In addition, there’s a chance of around five centimetres of snow in Huesca and Lleida provinces starting from heights of 1,400 metres.

Yellow warnings for wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour have been activated for the provinces of Tarragona, Castellon, Teruel, Guadalajara, the Balearic Islands, Alicante, Murcia, Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Jaen.

The first day of December will see localised heavy rain in in the Canary Islands plus strong gusts of wind on parts of the eastern coast, the Bay of Biscay coast, the lower Ebro and the Balearic Islands.

Aemet says the change in weather is due to an Atlantic front coming into the south-east of Spain which will subside in intensity as it moves towards the north-west of the country.

The snow level will start at 1,200 to 1,800 metres but will drop between 800 and 1,200 metres in the Pyrenees and will be at 1,000 to1,200 metres in the Cantabrian Mountains, Iberian and Central systems.

The forecaster also says there will be a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures in large parts of the mainland and the Balearic Islands lasting until the middle of next week.