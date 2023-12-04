ONE of the eighties’ biggest rock bands, Simple Minds, are set to return to the Costa del Sol next summer.

On July 22 the group will take to the stage at Starlite Festival alongside other famous names like Take That and Sheryl Crow.

Simple Minds last played the festival in 2022, wowing audiences with their hits from their 20 album career.

Simple Minds playing Starlite Marbella Photo: Cordon Press

Considered one of the most famous groups of the 1980s, the rock quintet has sold over 60 million records with hit tracks like ‘Sparkle in the Rain’, ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’.

Led by Jim Kerr, Simple Minds have been loyal acts at Starlite Festival, first playing the event in 2012.

The 2024 edition is due to take place from June 14 to August 3 in Marbella.

Jim Kerr in the crowd of Starlite Marbella 2022 Photo: Cordon Press

Each act will be followed by a live DJ set until the early hours and punters can enjoy local food in the event’s food court.

Tickets go on sale today, Monday, December 4 with prices starting at just €40.

