A NEW HEALTHCARE centre will be coming to Marbella after it was approved by the city council, and will involve a total investment of €1 million. The 400-square-metre doctors’ surgery will be equipped with resources and medical staff by the regional government once it has been completed.

City councillor Gustavo Adolfo Becquer explained that the building will initially be just a single floor, ‘but with the expectation that in the future it could add another level’, according to a report in online daily Area Costa del Sol.

What’s more, the design will have a ‘major link with the rest of the installations in the area’, and will also feature new parking areas and access points.

Councilor Diego Lopez added that the project had been ‘long called-for’ and was necessary to ‘bring medical treatment closer to local citizens’. The new surgery will, he added, ‘bring a major qualitative and quantitative step forward that will meet the needs of users’.

A 30-day tender process has been opened by the council, with a planned construction period of 12 months.

