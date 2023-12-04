MUSIC and entertainment will welcome shoppers every Saturday in the lead-up to Christmas finishing off with a bang or two for the New Year.

The Ministries of Culture and Business have combined to put on a Christmas extravanganza in town on December 9 and 16 with dance, music, fair attractions and an art and dance market.

And local production company GibMedia have lined up extra special entertainment for New Year’s Eve with a clock countdown, live bands and DJs.

Minister for Culture Christian Santos said: “Our community deserves to celebrate together in true Gibraltarian style.”

The Christmas Saturdays will follow on from the success of the Christmas Wonderland events which Santos called a ‘resounding success’.

Bands, orchestras and choirs will fill the air with musical notes to help residents and tourists explore all the great deals Gibraltar has to offer.

“I am confident that these two extra days will support our local retailers and hospitality sectors by stimulating domestic economic activity,” Santos said.

Minister for Business Gemma Arias Vasquez said the government wanted to ‘create a great atmosphere in town’ before Christmas ‘to support local businesses’.

It follows a meeting where Arias Vasquez agreed to work a group of shopkeepers along Main Street to boost shopping.

Then, the party to celebrate the New Year will start on December 31, 2023 at 10.30pm with hosts James Neish, now GBC CEO, and Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres.

Popular bands Jet Stream and The Jesse Tree will usher in the new year with a host of their own songs and chart hits that will keep the public singing along until the early hours.

DJs will then take over to give the remaining people the chance to dance the night away as they welcome in 2024.

“I am delighted that we are back at Casemates Square for our New Year’s celebrations,” Santos said.

“I am confident that our community will once again go down to the Square and enjoy the celebrations.”

