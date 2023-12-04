SIERRA NEVADA ski slopes will be open to skiers in Spain from tomorrow (Tuesday, December 5) – sort of.

Cold nights over the weekend have allowed the resort to use artificial snow cannons to cover some of the lower slopes in time for the upcoming bank holidays.

But skiing on the Granada resort will be restricted to the lower beginner slopes.

Sierra Nevada ski station. Photo credit: Kallerna/Wkipedia/CC-BY-SA-4.0-

The resort officially re-opened on Saturday, but the near-complete lack of snow meant it was a ‘tourist’ opening with just a few ‘activities’ available to visitors – which did not include skiing.

But resort operator Cetursa has now confirmed a few areas will be open to skiers from tomorrow, specifically around the Emile Allais chairlift, Borreguiles and El Bosque. In addition, the Borreguiles cable car will remain operational to connect the Pradollano urbanisation with the Borreguiles ski area.

The resort dates back to 1912 when Spain’s oldest ski club, the Sierra Nevada Society was founded.

It has grown to be an important sector in Granada’s economy, accounting for 2.5% of the region’s GDP.

