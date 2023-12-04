A WAITER on Spain’s Costa del Sol has been branded the spitting image of Lord David Cameron.

You wouldn’t expect to find a former Prime Minister working as a sommelier in a Spanish beach town, but that’s exactly what many punters think when they see Anselmo Fernández Vizcaíno.

Anselmo (right) has been repeatedly mistaken for the former Prime Minister (left) Photo: Cordon Press and Takeawine/Facebook

The 49-year-old wine expert could be Cameron’s twin and has been surprising visitors with the likeness since his picture first appeared in a British expat Facebook group.

The owner of Takeawine bar in Estepona, the sommelier’s picture was uploaded as part of a glowing review from an expat couple.

The poster, Helen Buteux, was instantly flooded with comments about how the proprietor looked exactly like the new Foreign Secretary.

In the comments, fellow expats joked: ‘I bet he’s serving up a glass of Chateau De Brexit.’

Following the viral post, the sommelier has invited Cameron to his bar for some wine, tapas and friendly chat.

Open since 2020, Takeawine is a popular venue in Estepona and has been attracting even more visitors from curious Brits since Helen uploaded her picture.

