RESIDENTS in parts of Andalucia have been told their tap water is not fit for human consumption due to high levels of pesticides.

The health alert has been issued for two towns based in the province of Sevilla, after tests on water being delivered from Peñaflor.

The affected towns are Vegas de Almenara and La Vereda.

The water in Peñaflor was found to have up to 0.23g of pesticide per litre of water, more than double the legal limit of 0.10g/l.

Filling a jug with fresh tap water. Credit: Cordon Press image

In a warning from the health department at the Junta de Andalucia, residents were yesterday told they must not drink tap water nor use it to prepare food.

It can be used, however, for domestic cleaning or personal hygiene.

The town halls of the affected areas must now provide residents with alternative water sources.

The most vulnerable will be prioritised, reported local press.

The advice against drinking the water will not be lifted until three consecutive tests prove the pesticide levels are back within the legal limit.