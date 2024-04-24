Is Spain heading for another general election? This is what happens if Pedro Sanchez resigns on Monday

PEDRO Sanchez revealed tonight that he is considering his position following a ‘far right political attack’ against his family.

In a dramatic letter just hours after his wife was accused of ‘influence peddling’, the Socialist leader said he was tired of ‘mud-slinging’ by right-wing forces in the country.

He said he will stop public duties until Monday, when he will call a press conference to announce whether or not he will continue in his role.

But what happens if he decides to resign from government?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to the media outside the Government Buildings, Dublin, following his meeting with Taoiseach Simon Harris. Picture date: Friday April 12, 2024.

In Article 101 of the Spanish constitution, it reads: “The Government ceases after the holding of general elections, in cases of loss of parliamentary confidence… or due to the resignation or death of its President.”

It means that in the event of Sanchez’s resignation, the Government would cease to operate fully until the appointment of a new prime minister.

King Felipe VI of Spain would then play a key role by putting forward a candidate for the presidency – which in this case would automatically be the current vice president and finance minister Maria Jesus Montero.

However, an investiture vote would be carried out, and Montero would have to win this to become leader of the Government. She would have two attempts to do so.

If the first time around she gains an absolute majority of votes from MPs in the Congress of Deputies, she will become the new PM.

However if she fails, a second vote will take place 48 hours later – in which she will only need a simple majority.

If she fails once more, then the Government will have two months to propose and elect and a candidate.

If no one is voted in after the two-month period, the King will dissolve parliament and call a general election.

During the selection process of a new PM, the Government’s ability to rule is greatly impeded.

While it can continue functioning from day to day, it cannot rule on any major decisions, pass new bills or make legislative proposals.