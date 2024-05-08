Dramatic weather in Spain will see highs of 35C this week before fresh bouts of rain and storms

THIS week will bring dramatic weather to Spain, with highs of 35C, storms and rain.

The country’s first real heat will arrive this week, with temperatures above 30 degrees in many areas.

On Wednesday, May 8, showers and chills will give way to an anticyclone, leading to high temperatures across the country, according to Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet.

Today, temperatures have remained around 25-30C in many areas of the peninsula, including Zaragoza, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Madrid, Caceres, Badajoz, Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen.

A cold chill is set to go through northern Spain this week. Photo: Meteored

However, they may reach up to 35C in some areas of Andalucia, especially those near the Guadalquivir river.

The abnormally high temperatures will reach some 12C above normal rates in Andalucia, La Rioja, Navarra and Castilla-La Mancha.

According to Aemet, dry, stable weather is expected from today, with the exception of a few pockets in the north of the country.

In many northern areas such as Castilla y Leon, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country and the Balearic Islands, storms will return on Saturday this week.

Pushed by a polar ice blast, they will be followed by a cold spell on Sunday, May 12, though this is due to pass by Monday.

