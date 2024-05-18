Pictured: The €3.5million villas that will form yet another ultra-exclusive urbanisation in Marbella

A NEW luxury complex of villas is to be built in Marbella, as part of a project that has been dubbed BeSeven.

The urbanisation, which is being constructed by Marein, will comprise seven detached homes, just a stone’s throw from the beach at Puerto Banus.

The minimum sale price of each unit will be around €3.5 million.

The building licence is expected to be in place by September 2024, according to Spanish daily El Español, with work due to start in the last quarter of this year.

The project follows on the heels of other developments from the same builder, such as Marein Banus and PRIVILEGE by marein.

The sale of the villas, meanwhile, will be in the hands of NVOGA Marbella Realty.

“Residents of these homes will be able to enjoy connectivity, sound and installation quality experiences of the highest level, such as the Bang & Olufsen brand experience,” said Rafael Reina, the CEO of Marein.

As well as that high-end audio system, other features will include heated floors, electric-car charging points, top-of-the-range Siemens appliances in the kitchen, and ample common areas.