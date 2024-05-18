18 May, 2024 @ 14:43
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 May, 2024 @ 14:37
··
1 min read

Pictured: The €3.5million villas that will form yet another ultra-exclusive urbanisation in Marbella

by
How the BeSeven luxury villas will look

A NEW luxury complex of villas is to be built in Marbella, as part of a project that has been dubbed BeSeven.

The urbanisation, which is being constructed by Marein, will comprise seven detached homes, just a stone’s throw from the beach at Puerto Banus. 

The minimum sale price of each unit will be around €3.5 million.

The building licence is expected to be in place by September 2024, according to Spanish daily El Español, with work due to start in the last quarter of this year. 

Read more: This is what the exclusive D&G homes in Marbella will look like

How the BeSeven luxury villas will look

The project follows on the heels of other developments from the same builder, such as Marein Banus and PRIVILEGE by marein. 

The sale of the villas, meanwhile, will be in the hands of NVOGA Marbella Realty.

“Residents of these homes will be able to enjoy connectivity, sound and installation quality experiences of the highest level, such as the Bang & Olufsen brand experience,” said Rafael Reina, the CEO of Marein. 

As well as that high-end audio system, other features will include heated floors, electric-car charging points, top-of-the-range Siemens appliances in the kitchen, and ample common areas. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

New high speed train will connect Madrid with Lisbon in just three hours from this date

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

New high speed train will connect Madrid with Lisbon in just three hours from this date

IF a traveller wants to avoid taking a flight between
Wtcg And Partners Funds Humanitarian Rescue Mission In Afghanistan Copia 1

Three Spanish tourists are shot dead in Afghanistan: Multiple others injured

THREE tourists from Spain’s Catalunya region were killed yesterday in