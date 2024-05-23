23 May, 2024 @ 18:04
23 May, 2024 @ 18:00
1 min read

Hit and run suspect with extensive criminal record surrenders- four days after young boy is seriously injured on pedestrian crossing in Spain’s Valencia

by
Hit and run driver with extensive criminal record including hate offences, turns himself in four days after running over a boy on a pedestrian crossing in Spain's Valencia

A MOTORIST sought after a boy was run over on a Valencia pedestrian crossing, has handed himself into the police four days after the incident.

The boy, 8, is an induced coma at Valencia’s Clinical Hospital after suffering a brain injury and broken bones, including femur fractures in both legs.

The car owner, 22, went to a police station on Thursday- some 75 kilometres away in Cerda- accompanied by his lawyer and three family members.

READ MORE:

CAR OWNER, ANGEL C

Relatives of the suspect told the Las Provincias news paper that he denies running over the child and that he lent his car to an unnamed individual.

The alleged driver, named as Angel C, has an extensive criminal record including two hate crime convictions in 2022, after he verbally abused two transgender people who he threatened to set on fire.

He was not jailed as he was aged under 18 when he committed the offences and received a suspended sentence instead.

Las Provincias has reported that he has been in prison ‘several times’ for drug offences and robberies in the Orriols district of Valencia.

On Tuesday, his girlfriend filed a police complaint against him for gender violence.

BMW CAR DRIVING AWAY FROM ACCIDENT SCENE

Sunday’s accident happened at around 3.30pm on Avenida Hermanos Machado when the boy was using a pedestrian crossing controlled by traffic lights.

Angel C’s BMW 3 car ran the crossing red light at high speed and overtook waiting cars before hitting the youngster.

The driver failed to stop with the vehicle sustaining a broken left mirror.

The car is being analysed by police experts who also have a video recording of the car at the crossing.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

