A PROMINENT Ibiza sportsman, Bernat Ribas, was killed in a hit and run collision involving a Jeep Wrangler SUV on the island on Tuesday evening.

Initial reports said it had British number plates, but police have now said it could have either British or Dutch plates.

The accident happened at around 8.00 pm in a section of the Cami de Benimussa in the Sant Josep municipality.

Ribas, 49, was riding with another cyclist when the vehicle ploughed into him and paramedics were unable to save his life.

BERNAT RIBAS

The Jeep failed to stop and the Guardia Civil are searching for it and its driver with a photo issued of the model.

The SUV was an old convertible black Jeep Wrangler which would have considerable damage to its right side on the front.

Several eyewitnesses claimed to have seen the vehicle on the road to Santa Eulari.

Bernat Ribas lived in Sant Agusti and had many friends in the world of sport on Ibiza.

He was a member of the Master Team club at at Sant Antoni.