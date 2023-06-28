3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 235,000

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 235,000

Stunning top floor apartment in the heart of Javea's historic old town, offering breathtaking views of the sea and countryside. This southfacing property features three spacious bedrooms and two modern bathrooms. The apartments master bedroom has a large open ensuite, complete with a relaxing jacuzzi bath and walkin wardrobes, providing ample storage space for all your clothing and accessories. The property has as a completely reformed interior that is sure to impress. The spacious living area leads to a L shaped balcony which wraps around the property. The fully equipped kitchen with a…