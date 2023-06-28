School’s out, there’s blue sky overhead and the seaside looks more tempting than ever as we step into summer, the season of celebration and style. Here’s our line-up of what you simply can’t miss in Valencia city and beyond this summer

Dance the summer away

It’s the season of music concerts in Valencia, and from the open-air concerts of the Viveros Gardens to the sounds of the 90s at La Marina’s Homenaje de la Ruta on July 8, the city is coming alive.

The parties continue down the coast with a boho-beach twist. While the Kaiser Chiefs may be attracting a crowd to Castellon’s FIB Festival (July 13-16), Gandia is set to compete with Pirata Beach Festival offering an enticing blend of rock, rap, and mestizaje fusion on the golden shores on July 12.

This festival holds a special place in the heart of Valencian rockers, with more than 25 per cent of the line-up coming direct from the local area. It’s a celebration of Valencian culture, which carries vast international appeal.

Titaguas lights up

Imagine a balmy summer evening, lit by the warm glow of a thousand minuscule flames. A picturesque village in the Los Serranos Valencia region, 55 miles from Valencia city, Titaguas enjoys a dramatic mountain backdrop, a charming town centre, and peaceful serenity for most of the year.

Yet on the last Saturday of July, this calm serenity takes on a magical aura when soft flickering candles send mesmerising lights and shadows dancing across the village. On the Noche de las Velas, the whole town is decked out with thousands of candles, from the cobbled streets to every window and balcony.

As they prepare for the 10th annual show, the tiny town is putting on a fantastic programme with a wide range of activities for children and adults, from painting and sports circuits to horseback riding and gastronomic routes. Put it on your calendar for Saturday, July 29, and enjoy a magical evening together.

For art lovers

As the city celebrates and remembers Joaquin Sorolla on the 100th anniversary of his death, we’ve seen a flurry of spectacular exhibitions along the sun-kissed streets.

Sorolla, famed for his portrayal of Mediterranean sunlight, died in August 1923, leaving behind a wealth of works that have travelled around the globe. On June 29, an impressive number of Joaquin Sorolla paintings from one of Spain’a most important private collections land in the Museo de las Bellas Artes for public viewing.

The Masaveu Collection includes Joaquin Sorolla artworks produced between his teen years in 1882 and 1917, allowing the audience to understand his evolution as an artist. Visitors will also be able to see the old life of Valencia at sea, an integral part of this city’s collective memory.

Step back in time

With school closed and organised activities drawing to a halt in the heat, finding a way to keep the children entertained can become a full-time job. Why not use this opportunity to exercise as you dive into the history of your local areas?

In El Puig, a shore bike ride or 10-minute car journey north of Valencia city, a fortnightly walking tour offers immersion into centuries past. Once an important strategic base during the Reconquista period of James I, Old City tours reveal hidden curiosities awaiting just below the surface.

Pair this tour with an afternoon at El Puig beach, a bike ride through the Huerta Norte, or an al fresco evening with some traditional Valencian food.

DON’T MISS: Fancy dining in the shadows of Easter Island’s haunting statues? Two giant moai give a unique twist by standing guard at Oliva’s Oli Ba Ba chiringuito – one of the best in Valencia.

DATE FOR THE DIARY: Remember that on July 14 the city lights up with an incredible light and colour show. Head to the Marina La Nit a la Mar for teh nocturnal spectacular.

TOP TIP/DID YOU KNOW: This summer, join the Orxata Experience in Alboraya. Each Wednesday from 10am, tour the fields, learn about production and try the drink. Book at La Patacona tourist info, or call 96 186 92 11.

Valencia Style Magazine is the a travel guide to Valencia, which describes unique experiences in the Valencian Community.