THE GUARDIA CIVIL has charged the skipper of a boat with reckless homicide after he fatally ran over a woman while she was swimming at Cala Salada in Arta on June 18.

The 33-year-old victim of Indian nationality was on holiday with two friends and decided to spend the day sailing on a hired boat.

When they were about to leave the place where they were moored to continue their journey, the boat skipper began to hoist the anchor and reversed the craft without making sure that there was no one in the water.

Unfortunately there was and the craft went over the woman causing serious injuries that resulted in her death.

The Guardia’s Maritime Service carried out an investigation and discovered he acted recklessly in performing the manoeuvre.

GUARDIA MARITIME SERVICE

He also did not have a licence and professional qualifications to take paying passengers.