Man takes his own life with a shotgun in Estepona just days after fatally hitting an elderly woman with his car following ‘a couple of beers’

A MAN in Estepona has reportedly taken his own life a week after he ran over and killed an elderly lady on a zebra crossing. The man later tested positive when given a breathalyser test, albeit not exceeding the maximum legal limit, but apparently felt so guilty that he ended up killing himself.

The Policia Nacional is now investigating the case, and sources from the force told online daily El Confidencial that the first incident took place back on May 11.

That day, at 10.45am, a woman in her seventies was crossing the road on Juan Carlos I avenue. It was at that point that she was struck and killed by a car. The driver failed to stop despite having hit the woman.

The driver of the car told the police after the accident that he ‘hadn’t seen’ the woman, and that he could do nothing to avoid the accident.

The town of Estepona.

He also told officers that ‘minutes earlier’ he had drunk ‘a couple of beers’, according to the report in El Confidencial.

The result of the breath test came in below 0.25, which is the upper limit for an offence of drunk driving.

The man was not arrested as a result and was instead informed that he was going to be investigated for offences such as dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses told the officers that the man had only returned to the scene of the accident after members of the public called on him to do so, having seen the hit-and-run.

The victim, meanwhile, was conscious after the accident, despite having been sent flying over several metres by the impact.

Her condition worsened, however, and she succumbed to her injuries that night in hospital.

The same sources told El Confidencial that the driver of the car had later been spotted by a neighbour on the roof of his apartment building with a shotgun.

Police officers then discovered his body on the roof along with the firearm.