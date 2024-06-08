8 Jun, 2024 @ 13:10
8 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage – € 785,000

Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 785,000

We are delighted to be able to present this fantastic detached villa in the highly desirable area of Adsubia, Javea. The property is very private being located in a small no-through road and with a large wall and hedges surrounding the house. The house is set across 2 floors, as you enter the house on the lower floor you access a large entrance hallway. From this hallway and to the right is the fully fitted kitchen with breakfast dining table. There is an external door from the kitchen that leads into an enclosed courtyard which could be incorporated into the kitchen to make a large kitchen /… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

