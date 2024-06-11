11 Jun, 2024 @ 13:29
11 Jun, 2024 @ 11:58
Europe’s biggest-ever seizure of laughing gas cuts supply line to nightclubs and bars on Spain’s Costa del Sol

FIVE people have been arrested in Malaga province after the Guardia Civil seized 21,302 litres of nitrous oxide(laughing gas)- the biggest-such seizure in Europe.

The gas was stored in different capacity cannisters at a warehouse on the La Rosa industrial estate in Alhaurin el Grande.

The suspects- of various undisclosed nationalities- have been charged with public health crimes, with one of the detainees having ‘numerous’ criminal records for the same offence.

LAUGHING GAS SEIZURE

The crew allegedly transported and distributed nitrous oxide to coastal nightlife venues in Malaga province.

The Guardia Civil investigation started in February when suspicions of illegal activities at a warehouse came to their attention.

Officers confirmed the building was used to store bottles of nitrous oxide.

Numerous rental vehicles arrived in the area at night to take advantage of the fact that the industrial estate was quiet and to reduce the chance of being spotted.

The cars were then loaded up with the ‘laughing gas’ bottles.

The gang also used a shuttle vehicle on their journeys to warn of possible police checkpoints to ensure the goods got to their destination.

Alex Trelinski

