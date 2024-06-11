Mark Zuckerberg docks his €278m super yacht in a major tourist resort in Spain

FACEBOOK mogul Mark Zuckerburg has docked his €278m super yacht in a major Spanish tourist spot.

Just a week after the Jenner sisters graced the Balearic Islands, yet more famous faces have arrived in Mallorca.

Mark Zukerberg, founder of META, debuted his new megayacht, Launchpad, during a vacation to the island.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise’s tour of Spain: Mission Impossible star, 61, visits major city in southern Spain before returning to Mallorca on a plane he pilots himself

Zuckerberg was on holiday with his wife, Priscilla Chan @superyachtfan

The fourth richest person on earth, Zuckerberg bought the ship from a Russian oligarch sanctioned for creating Russian arms used in the war against Ukraine.

It docked at Palma’s Club de Mar on Thursday, June 7.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner visits Spain: Make-up mogul and reality star, 26, shares pictures from Mallorca trip

However, Zuckerberg wouldn’t have needed to use the clubs many facilities.

The boat has on board its very own beach club, jacuzzi, beauty centre, helipad, cinema and solarium.

It measures 118 metres and can accommodate up to 26 guests and 50 crew members.

The Launchpad was not the only purchase by Zuckerberg, who also bought a 67 metre superyacht known as ‘Wingman.’

READ MORE: Top American movie and tv producers wooed by island tour of Mallorca to bring productions for location shoots