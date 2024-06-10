10 Jun, 2024 @ 16:13
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jun, 2024 @ 15:54
··
1 min read

Tom Cruise’s tour of Spain: Mission Impossible star, 61, visits major city in southern Spain before returning to Mallorca on a plane he pilots himself

by
Actor Tom Cruise, attends the London's Air Ambulance charity gala dinner at Raffles London at The OWO, in Horseguards Avenue, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 7, 2024.

MISSION Impossible star, Tom Cruise, has visited a popular city in Southern Spain before returning to Mallorca on his self-piloted plane. 

Less than a month after his recent visit to Mallorca, Tom Cruise has touched down on the island again. 

The actor returned this Sunday, June 9 on his Hondajet private plane, which he flies himself. 

Photo: Cordon Press

He landed in Mallorca at midday after spending a few days in Sevilla. 

Just five hours later he took over again, wearing a jumper, black trousers and sandals despite the heat. 

He was also wearing a hat and sunglasses to avoid being recognised. 

Action film director, Wade Eastwood, was also with him. 

Last month, the Hollywood actor, 61, was spotted swimming in Pollenca alongside director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. 

It comes as rumours fly about a possible new project on the island, as Cruise recently signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce films. 

The actor has already been seen in Mallorca twice this year. 

But before 2024, he had not been seen on the island for over 25 years, when he last visited with his then wife, Nicole Kidman.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

European elections: PP narrowly triumph over Pedro Sanchez’s socialists as far-right parties surge across Europe

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

European elections: PP narrowly triumph over Pedro Sanchez’s socialists as far-right parties surge across Europe

ALBERTO Nuñez Feijoo hailed the arrival of a new ‘political
Benidorm police use famous Shakespeare line to discourage Brit tourists from buying drinks from illegal beach sellers

Benidorm police use famous Shakespeare line to discourage Brit tourists from buying drinks from illegal beach sellers

BENIDORM’S Policia Local are using a variation on one of