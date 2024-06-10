Tom Cruise’s tour of Spain: Mission Impossible star, 61, visits major city in southern Spain before returning to Mallorca on a plane he pilots himself

MISSION Impossible star, Tom Cruise, has visited a popular city in Southern Spain before returning to Mallorca on his self-piloted plane.

Less than a month after his recent visit to Mallorca, Tom Cruise has touched down on the island again.

The actor returned this Sunday, June 9 on his Hondajet private plane, which he flies himself.

Photo: Cordon Press

He landed in Mallorca at midday after spending a few days in Sevilla.

Just five hours later he took over again, wearing a jumper, black trousers and sandals despite the heat.

He was also wearing a hat and sunglasses to avoid being recognised.

Action film director, Wade Eastwood, was also with him.

Last month, the Hollywood actor, 61, was spotted swimming in Pollenca alongside director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

It comes as rumours fly about a possible new project on the island, as Cruise recently signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce films.

The actor has already been seen in Mallorca twice this year.

But before 2024, he had not been seen on the island for over 25 years, when he last visited with his then wife, Nicole Kidman.