Security guard at Spain’s Olympic Committee arrested after CCTV exposes his nightly water bottle masturbation sessions: Female co-workers complained their drinks tasted funny

A SECURITY guard at the Spanish Olympic Committee in Madrid allegedly carried out a revenge campaign against two female colleagues by masturbating into their water bottles.

The victims, two Spanish women aged 22 and 29, grew suspicious in November when they started noticing their metal bottles were frequently moved and sometimes tasted or smelled strange.

However the true horror of the situation only became apparent when other employees were investigating unrelated thefts in the building.

While scrolling through hours of CCTV video to catch the thief, staff found footage of a night shift guard that they could barely believe.

READ MORE: Drunk German tourist destroys €350k digger after breaking into a quarry to take it for a drive on Spain’s Mallorca

A security guard working at the Spanish Olympic Committee was arrested and charged for masturbating into female co-workers’ water bottles

The images clearly showed the 67-year-old man masturbating next to the security room and ejaculating directly into his co-worker’s metal bottles.

By interrogating further CCTV, they found that it was not just an isolated incident but a repeated campaign targeting the two women that occurred at least six times.

The suspect was a Romanian national who had worked at the Spanish Olympic Committee for over 16 years and was on the cusp of retirement.

He told investigators that the lewd acts were revenge against the two women who were bullying his wife who also worked at the Spanish Olympic Committee in the Hortaleza neighbourhood.

However, a source within the Spanish Olympic Committee dismissed this justification.

READ MORE: Revealed: The huge rodent spotted roaming irrigation canals on Spain’s Costa Blanca

“He made it up. One of the girls had been here for two months and they couldn’t get along because they never saw each other. When they left he came in,” said the employee.

The wife was allegedly unaware of her husband’s activities on her behalf.

Both had been contracted through the company Urbisegur.

The guard was arrested in January and charged with moral corruption and sexual assault but police secrecy orders were only removed today.

He was initially dismissed and temporarily banned from working in security roles while the police investigated the allegations.

“We wish to express our most absolute rejection against conduct that threatens the integrity and freedom of people, and our firm commitment to guaranteeing the rights of the workers at our facilities,” the Spanish Olympic Committee said in a statement.